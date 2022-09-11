Joe Salisbury wears black armband in Queen’s honour

Top seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain 7-6 (7/4), 7-5
Joe Salisbury (left) of Great Britain and USA’s Rajeev Ram celebrate their US Open doubles title. Pic/Getty Images
Britain’s Joe Salisbury donned a black armband in honour of Queen Elizabeth as he won the US Open men’s doubles title with American partner Rajeev Ram on Friday.
Top seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain 7-6 (7/4), 7-5. It was the pair’s second successive title in New York as they became the first back-to-back champions at the tournament since 1996.
Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt as the two British players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, 96, who died on Thursday.
