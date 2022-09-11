Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Joe Salisbury wears black armband in Queens honour

Joe Salisbury wears black armband in Queen’s honour

Updated on: 11 September,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  New York
Top seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Joe Salisbury (left) of Great Britain and USA’s Rajeev Ram celebrate their US Open doubles title. Pic/Getty Images


Britain’s Joe Salisbury donned a black armband in honour of Queen Elizabeth as he won the US Open men’s doubles title with American partner Rajeev Ram on Friday. 


Top seeds Salisbury and Ram defeated Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Britain 7-6 (7/4), 7-5. It was the pair’s second successive title in New York as they became the first back-to-back champions at the tournament since 1996.

Also Read: English Premier League fixtures postponed following Queen Elizabeth II death: Statement


Skupski wore a black ribbon on his shirt as the two British players paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, 96, who died on Thursday.

