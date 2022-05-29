Khloe Kardashian doesn’t feel lonely as a single mother

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian while appearing on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast also told host Amanda Hirsch, I feel like I’m so busy with work

Khloe Kardashian

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian does not want to date anyone after splitting from NBA star Tristan Thompson. Khloe, who has daughter True, four, with Thompson, is content being a single mom and devoting her time to her career.

Appearing on Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she told host Amanda Hirsch: “I don’t feel lonely. I don’t want to date. I feel like I’m so busy with work. I’m so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy.”

Meanwhile, she also revealed that she and Thompson share a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter. “We get along really well and make sure to communicate because of True. She has a routine, she FaceTimes [her dad] every night. It’s just very cordial. There’s just no drama,” said Khloe.