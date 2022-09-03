Khloe Kardashian loves everything about motherhood

Khloe, 38, recently welcomed a son via surrogacy with basketball star ex Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her daughter, True, four

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian considers it an honour to be a mother. Khloe, 38, recently welcomed a son via surrogacy with basketball star ex Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her daughter, True, four.

“Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift. I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]. It’s super scary but I take my job very seriously. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young,” Khloe told Elle magazine.



Last month, news about Khloe and Thompson expecting a child with the NBA star broke after their split. The reason Khloe parted ways with Thompson is because he had fathered a child, with Maralee Nichols, while they were together. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” said a source.

