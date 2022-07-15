Khloe to have baby through surrogacy with Thompson

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2022 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian


American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson will have a baby through surrogate soon. 

According to TMZ, multiple sources have revealed the baby will be born via a surrogate and the birth could happen within a few days. Another source said the baby may have already been born in the last day or so. 




Interestingly, the timeline of pregnancy indicates the former couple would have made the decision to expand their family before their split this summer. Khloe and Thompson have been in an on-off relationship, but split over cheating allegations.


They have daughter True, four, together and have co-parented her despite their personal issues. 

In an episode of The Kardashians, the two talked about having another baby, but the plans failed after Thompson got Maralee Nicols pregnant late last year.

Later, the paternity results confirmed the NBA star as the father of the baby boy and he even issued a public apology to Khloe.

