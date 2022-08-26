Kobe Bryant's Widow Awarded $31 Million In Damages In Crash Photos Trial

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters snapped pictures of the carnage, including the mangled remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter

Picture Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Kobe Bryant

A jury in a multi-million-dollar civil case brought by Kobe Bryant’s widow over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star began considering its verdict Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters snapped pictures of the carnage, including the mangled remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

A two-week trial has heard how Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also perished in the crash, live in fear of these photographs surfacing on the internet one day. Chester’s lawyer said the jury should award each of them a million dollars for every year of their remaining expected life—a figure that would amount to USD 40m for Bryant, 40, and USD 30m for Chester, 48.

Attorney Jerry Jackson called the figure “a fair and reasonable compensation.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal