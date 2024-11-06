Breaking News
Krejcikova quashes Pegula’s last-four hopes

Updated on: 06 November,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Riyadh
A runner-up at the WTA Finals last year, Pegula suffered her second straight-sets defeat of the week and enters her final round-robin match against Iga Swiatek on Thursday anchoring the Orange Group with zero sets won

Krejcikova quashes Pegula’s last-four hopes

Barbora Krejcikova is ecstatic after defeating Jessica Pegula in Riyadh yesterday. Pic/AFP

Barbora Krejcikova ended Jessica Pegula’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, defeating the sixth-seeded American 6-3, 6-3 in Riyadh on Tuesday. 


A runner-up at the WTA Finals last year, Pegula suffered her second straight-sets defeat of the week and enters her final round-robin match against Iga Swiatek on Thursday anchoring the Orange Group with zero sets won.


Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Krejcikova bounced back from her opening loss to Swiatek to keep her hopes of making the final four alive. “I was fighting for every ball and I felt that I really have to play my best tennis and I was trying to be really solid and trying to put as many balls to the other side as I could,” said Krejcikova, who picked up just her 20th match win of the season. “I’m definitely proud. I had some very high parts of the season, especially winning Wimbledon.”


tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

