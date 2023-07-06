Breaking News
Krishna-Vishnu in Round 2, Kashyap bows out of Canada Open

06 July,2023
A former World No. 6, Kashyap, who had reached the quarter-finals of the London Olympics, beat Germany’s Kai Schaefer 21-14, 22-20 in the opening round, but suffered a 17-21, 20-22 loss to Lei Lan Xi China to bow out of the Super 500 tournament

Indian men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala entered the second round with a straight-game win but former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap exited from the Canada Open badminton tournament here.


World No. 37 pair of Krishna and Vishnuvardhan, who had finished runners-up at 2021 Orleans Masters and 2022 Syed Modi International, registered a 21-14, 21-16 win over Chen Zhi Ray and Lu Chen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 32 on Tuesday night. The young Indian pair is likely to take on second seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.


Also Read: Tara looking to shine on Indonesia badminton courts


A former World No. 6, Kashyap, who had reached the quarter-finals of the London Olympics, beat Germany’s Kai Schaefer 21-14, 22-20 in the opening round, but suffered a 17-21, 20-22 loss to Lei Lan Xi China to bow out of the Super 500 tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

