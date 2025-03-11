Kumar Nitesh, Sukant Kadam win gold in Spain

Nitesh registered a 21-19, 21-19 win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the final of the SL3 category, while Sukant defeated fellow Indian Tarun 21-13, 21-10 in the SL4 category on Sunday
Paris Paralympics champion Kumar Nitesh and Sukant Kadam secured gold medals in the SL3 and SL4 categories respectively, leading India’s charge at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025 II in Vitoria, Spain.
Nitesh registered a 21-19, 21-19 win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the final of the SL3 category, while Sukant defeated fellow Indian Tarun 21-13, 21-10 in the SL4 category on Sunday.
Nitesh Kumar also added another gold to India’s tally in the SL3-SU5 doubles category, pairing with Manisha Ramadass to beat Sweden’s Rickad Nillson and the Dane Hello Sofie Sagoy 21-9, 21-15.
