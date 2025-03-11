Breaking News
Kumar Nitesh, Sukant Kadam win gold in Spain

Updated on: 11 March,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Nitesh registered a 21-19, 21-19 win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the final of the SL3 category, while Sukant defeated fellow Indian Tarun 21-13, 21-10 in the SL4 category on Sunday

Kumar Nitesh

Kumar Nitesh, Sukant Kadam win gold in Spain
Paris Paralympics champion Kumar Nitesh and Sukant Kadam secured gold medals in the SL3 and SL4 categories respectively, leading India’s charge at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025 II in Vitoria, Spain.


Nitesh registered a 21-19, 21-19 win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the final of the SL3 category, while Sukant defeated fellow Indian Tarun 21-13, 21-10 in the SL4 category on Sunday.


Nitesh Kumar also added another gold to India’s tally in the SL3-SU5 doubles category, pairing with Manisha Ramadass to beat Sweden’s Rickad Nillson and the Dane Hello Sofie Sagoy 21-9, 21-15.

