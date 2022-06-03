Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kusale wins silver in men’s rifle 3P

Kusale wins silver in men’s rifle 3P

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Kusale, 26, went down 10-16 to Rio Olympics silver winner Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine in the gold medal match. This was Kusale’s first individual ISSF World Cup stage medal

Kusale wins silver in men’s rifle 3P

Swapnil Kusale


Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won a silver medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday, giving the country its second medal of the competition.

Kusale, 26, went down 10-16 to Rio Olympics silver winner Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine in the gold medal match. This was Kusale’s first individual ISSF World Cup stage medal. 




The 12-member Indian rifle squad now has one gold and one silver, moving up to fifth on the medal table from overnight ninth.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK