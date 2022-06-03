Kusale wins silver in men’s rifle 3P

Kusale, 26, went down 10-16 to Rio Olympics silver winner Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine in the gold medal match. This was Kusale’s first individual ISSF World Cup stage medal

Swapnil Kusale

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won a silver medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday, giving the country its second medal of the competition.

Kusale, 26, went down 10-16 to Rio Olympics silver winner Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine in the gold medal match. This was Kusale’s first individual ISSF World Cup stage medal.

The 12-member Indian rifle squad now has one gold and one silver, moving up to fifth on the medal table from overnight ninth.

