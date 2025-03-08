Kyrgios devastated after injury causes first-round exit

“No one in the sport has had a wrist reconstruction and tried to play after that,” said Kyrgios, who was sidelined for 18 months

Nick Kyrgios after his Rd 1 loss at Indian Wells. Pic/AFP

A devastated Nick Kyrgios said he doesn’t know what else he can do to get his tennis career back on track after pain in his surgically reconstructed right wrist forced him out of Indian Wells here.

Kyrgios had a set point in the first set, but lost the tie-breaker and trailed 0-3 in the second when he called a halt, sending Dutch lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp into Rd 2. It was the latest setback for Kyrgios, who hasn’t won an ATP match since 2022. He had extensive wrist surgery in September 2023 to address debilitating pain that affected him not only on the court but also doing simple tasks like turning a doorknob.

“No one in the sport has had a wrist reconstruction and tried to play after that,” said Kyrgios, who was sidelined for 18 months.

“It would be nice if someone had this injury prior so I could ask them about it. It’s all an experiment at this point. I was told I was arguably maybe not ever playing tennis again. I feel I’m right there, I feel I can compete. This guy [van de Zandschulp] beat [Carlos] Alcaraz at US Open in straight sets, and I’ve got set points against him in the first set. I’m there, but if I’m not able to finish matches it doesn’t really matter at this point. That becomes a matter of concern.”

