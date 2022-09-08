Kyrgios fined Rs 11 lakh

The fine will be deducted from his USD 473,000 (Rs 3.8 crore) match earnings here
Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP
Australian Nick Kyrgios was fined USD 14,000 (Rs 11 lakh approx) for unsportsmanlike conduct after his quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov where he broke two racquets. The fine will be deducted from his USD 473,000 (Rs 3.8 crore) match earnings here.
