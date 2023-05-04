Breaking News
Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla
Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

Updated on: 04 May,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Canberra
AP , PTI |

The police pursuit ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after with help from a police tactical response team

Nick Kyrgios

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday. 


The ABC said court documents showed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra. The ABC said documents from court proceedings on Tuesday allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, demanded the keys for the car and asked her how to drive it. When he got into the car, she fled and screamed for help. Kyrgios, who was nearby, telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track the vehicle.



The police pursuit ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after with help from a police tactical response team.


