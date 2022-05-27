Kyrgios: Tomic is the most hated athlete in Australia

Nick Kyrgios branded fellow tennis player Bernard Tomic as 'the most hated athlete in Australia' as a feud between the pair reignited on Thursday

Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP

Nick Kyrgios branded fellow tennis player Bernard Tomic “the most hated athlete in Australia” as a feud between the pair reignited on Thursday. The two used to be friends but fell out years ago and have since periodically taken potshots at each other.

Their bickering exploded again with Tomic late Wednesday saying he was Kyrgios’ “idol” when both players made their way through the tennis ranks as youngsters.

