Nick Kyrgios’s partner Hatzi denies engagement plans

Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’s girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has denied any imminent engagement plans for the couple, in a recent interview.


Hatzi was asked on ‘The Morning Show’ on Channel 7 if the couple had made any moves to pick out a ring given Kyrgios’s public declarations that he intends to marry her. 



“No no no. None of that yet. I mean if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m just going with the flow being happy and healthy,” she stated.

