Hatzi was asked on ‘The Morning Show’ on Channel 7 if the couple had made any moves to pick out a ring given Kyrgios’s public declarations that he intends to marry her

Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Listen to this article Nick Kyrgios’s partner Hatzi denies engagement plans x 00:00

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’s girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has denied any imminent engagement plans for the couple, in a recent interview.

Hatzi was asked on ‘The Morning Show’ on Channel 7 if the couple had made any moves to pick out a ring given Kyrgios’s public declarations that he intends to marry her.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios’s absence has fans worshipping ‘Demon’ Alex

“No no no. None of that yet. I mean if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m just going with the flow being happy and healthy,” she stated.