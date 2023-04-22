Nick Kyrgios’s partner Hatzi denies engagement plans

Hatzi was asked on ‘The Morning Show’ on Channel 7 if the couple had made any moves to pick out a ring given Kyrgios’s public declarations that he intends to marry her
Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’s girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has denied any imminent engagement plans for the couple, in a recent interview.
Hatzi was asked on ‘The Morning Show’ on Channel 7 if the couple had made any moves to pick out a ring given Kyrgios’s public declarations that he intends to marry her.
“No no no. None of that yet. I mean if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m just going with the flow being happy and healthy,” she stated.