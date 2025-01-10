Lakshya Chahar leads Services’ Charge on Day 3 of the 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship

Organised by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship is being held at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from January 7-13, 2025

Lakshya Chahar continued the Services Sports Control Board’s (SSCB) stellar performance at the 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship, with a dominant display on Day 3, reinforcing his unit’s bid to retain their title in the prestigious tournament. Chahar, a seasoned boxer who has represented India at the Asian Games, World Championship, and twice at the Asian Championship, beat Railways’ Sahil with a unanimous vote in the Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) category, advancing to the next round.

Organised by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship is being held at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from January 7-13, 2025. With around 300 boxers competing across weight categories, the week-long tournament features bouts conducted under the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, including three three-minute rounds and one-minute rest intervals.

Govind Sahani, who began his campaign with a commanding victory over Mohammad Aarif of Jammu & Kashmir on Day 1, continued his impressive run in the championship. The silver medallist from the 2023 Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament secured his second consecutive win with a dominant 5-0 verdict against Gourav Mazumder of Assam in the Lightweight category, striking another positive for the Railways’ unit.

Day 3 of the championship proved to be highly successful for the Punjab state unit, delivering a series of strong performances across two sessions. Gopi secured a well-earned victory in the Flyweight category, while Jayshandeep Singh showcased his skill to triumph in the Bantamweight division. Adding to the team's success, Nikhil claimed a decisive win in the Lightweight category, and Kanwarpreet Singh capped off the day with an impressive performance in the Super Heavyweight division.

The 10-points-must scoring system remains in effect throughout the event, with each state unit fielding up to ten boxers. Team SSCB, the two-time defending champions, have entered the competition as favourites, continuing to dominate across categories as they aim for their third consecutive title.

