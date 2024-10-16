Lakshya, Malvika exit in Rd 1 at Denmark Open

Lakshya lost 21-12, 19-21, 14-21 to Lu in a opening round match which lasted 70 minutes. Malvika Bansod went down to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh 13-21, 12-21 in women’s singles

Lakshya Sen

India’s Lakshya Sen battled hard against China’s Lu Guang Zu but ultimately lost in three games to make an early exit from the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Lakshya lost 21-12, 19-21, 14-21 to Lu in a opening round match which lasted 70 minutes. Malvika Bansod went down to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh 13-21, 12-21 in women’s singles.

