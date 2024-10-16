Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lakshya Malvika exit in Rd 1 at Denmark Open

Lakshya, Malvika exit in Rd 1 at Denmark Open

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Odense
PTI |

Lakshya lost 21-12, 19-21, 14-21 to Lu in a opening round match which lasted 70 minutes. Malvika Bansod went down to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh 13-21, 12-21 in women’s singles

Lakshya Sen

India’s Lakshya Sen battled hard against China’s Lu Guang Zu but ultimately lost in three games to make an early exit from the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.


Lakshya lost 21-12, 19-21, 14-21 to Lu in a opening round match which lasted 70 minutes. Malvika Bansod went down to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh 13-21, 12-21 in women’s singles.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


