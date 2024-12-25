'Lapse in filing nominations may be due to me': Manu

With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award

Manu Bhaker

Paris Olympics double bronze-medallist Manu Bhaker on Tuesday admitted that “there has been a lapse may be on my part” while filing nominations for this year’s National Sports Awards amid a raging controversy over her exclusion from the list of Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardees.

“With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award... I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected,” Bhaker wrote on X.

