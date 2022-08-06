Breaking News
Lawn bowls: Women’s pair lose QF clash at CWG 2022

Updated on: 06 August,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Birmingham
The Indian duo lost to England’s Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.Choubey and  Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine

The Indian women’s pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday after they went down in the quarter-final clash.

The Indian duo lost to England’s Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.Choubey and  Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

