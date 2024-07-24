LeBron scores final 11 points for US in 92-88 win vs Germany

James scored the final 11 points for the Americans down the stretch, and the four-time reigning Olympic gold medallists held off World Cup champion Germany 92-88 in London on Monday night in their final tune-up before the Paris Games start later this week

LeBron James

On Friday, LeBron James will carry the US flag. But first, he carried the US men’s basketball team. Again.

James scored the final 11 points for the Americans down the stretch, and the four-time reigning Olympic gold medallists held off World Cup champion Germany 92-88 in London on Monday night in their final tune-up before the Paris Games start later this week.

Announced earlier in the day as the male flagbearer for the Americans in Friday night’s opening ceremony down the River Seine—the female flagbearer will be revealed Tuesday—James had 20 points for the US, while Joel Embiid scored 15, Stephen Curry had 13 and Anthony Edwards finished with 11.

