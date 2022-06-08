Lekhara wins gold with world record in Para World Cup

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara won gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6 to secure her a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Poland’s Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden after she shot 225.6.




SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

