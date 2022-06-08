Lekhara wins gold with world record in Para World Cup

SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events

Avani Lekhara

Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara won gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6 to secure her a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Poland’s Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden after she shot 225.6.

SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

