Leylah enters quarters in Paris for the first time

Leylah Fernandez

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova.

Meanwhile, Italian Martina Trevisan booked her place in the quarter-finals edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. The World No.59 won 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

American teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals for the second successive year with a straight sets victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0.

