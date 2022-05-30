Leylah enters quarters in Paris for the first time

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova

Leylah Fernandez


Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova.

Meanwhile, Italian Martina Trevisan booked her place in the quarter-finals edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. The World No.59 won 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.




American teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals for the second successive year with a straight sets victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0.


