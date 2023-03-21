Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary punch their way to quarters

While Lovlina out-punched Mexico’s Vanessa Ortiz, Sakshi got the better of Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to progress to the last eight stage.

India’s Lovlina Borgohain (left) and Sakshi Chaudhary (both in blue) during pre-quarterfinal victories in New Delhi yesterday. Pics/PTI

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain made a winning start to her campaign as she and Sakshi Chaudhary moved to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Championships with dominant victories here on Monday.

Both Sakshi (54kg) and Lovlina (75kg) notched identical 5-0 unanimous decision wins respectively. While Lovlina out-punched Mexico’s Vanessa Ortiz, Sakshi got the better of Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to progress to the last eight stage.

Also read: Lovlina looks to overcome jinx by winning gold at Worlds, says 'three bronze are enough'

But the most electrifying Indian performance was by Preeti (54kg), who eventually lost her bout to Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas by a 4-3 verdict. The bout was so close that a review had to be taken.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever