Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lovlina Borgohain Sakshi Chaudhary punch their way to quarters

Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary punch their way to quarters

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

While Lovlina out-punched Mexico’s Vanessa Ortiz, Sakshi got the better of Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to progress to the last eight stage.

Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary punch their way to quarters

India’s Lovlina Borgohain (left) and Sakshi Chaudhary (both in blue) during pre-quarterfinal victories in New Delhi yesterday. Pics/PTI


Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain made a winning start to her campaign as she and Sakshi Chaudhary moved to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Championships with dominant victories here on Monday.


Both Sakshi (54kg) and Lovlina (75kg) notched identical 5-0 unanimous decision wins respectively. While Lovlina out-punched Mexico’s Vanessa Ortiz, Sakshi got the better of Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan to progress to the last eight stage.



Also read: Lovlina looks to overcome jinx by winning gold at Worlds, says 'three bronze are enough'


But the most electrifying Indian performance was by Preeti (54kg), who  eventually lost her bout to Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas by a 4-3 verdict. The bout was so close that a review had to be taken.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tokyo Olympics Lovlina Borgohain sports news boxing

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK