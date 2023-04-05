Breaking News
Magnus Carlsen loses to Artemiev in Chessable Masters

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

The event, the second leg of Chess.com’s two million dollar Champions Chess Tour, began on Monday with a star-studded field in Division I headed by Carlsen and American rival Hikaru Nakamura

Magnus Carlsen loses to Artemiev in Chessable Masters

Magnus Carlsen


Vladislav Artemiev took down Magnus Carlsen as the Chessable Masters kicked off with a series of shocks across all three divisions.


The event, the second leg of Chess.com’s two million dollar Champions Chess Tour, began on Monday with a star-studded field in Division I headed by Carlsen and American rival Hikaru Nakamura.



Right from the start, it was clear the two big beasts of online chess were in for a rough ride. 

