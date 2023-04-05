Magnus Carlsen loses to Artemiev in Chessable Masters

The event, the second leg of Chess.com’s two million dollar Champions Chess Tour, began on Monday with a star-studded field in Division I headed by Carlsen and American rival Hikaru Nakamura

Vladislav Artemiev took down Magnus Carlsen as the Chessable Masters kicked off with a series of shocks across all three divisions.

Right from the start, it was clear the two big beasts of online chess were in for a rough ride.

