India's Kush Maini clinches first-ever F2 podium in Melbourne

Maini started from P3 on the grid on prime tyres and held on to his position for several laps while Arthur Leclerc was right behind him putting pressure on the softer tyres

Kush Maini celebrates on the podium on Saturday

Indian driver Kush Maini of Campos Racing fought off a strong challenge from Arthur Leclerc of DAMS in a rain-interrupted race to claim his first-ever Formula 2 podium with a third-place finish at the Albert Park, here on Saturday.

Leclerc got past Maini, but the Indian fought back and made a last second dive onto the inside and got back P3.

