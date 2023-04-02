Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Kush Maini clinches first ever F2 podium in Melbourne

India's Kush Maini clinches first-ever F2 podium in Melbourne

Updated on: 02 April,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Maini started from P3 on the grid on prime tyres and held on to his position for several laps while Arthur Leclerc was right behind him putting pressure on the softer tyres

India's Kush Maini clinches first-ever F2 podium in Melbourne

Kush Maini celebrates on the podium on Saturday


Indian driver Kush Maini of Campos Racing fought off a strong challenge from Arthur Leclerc of DAMS in a rain-interrupted race to claim his first-ever Formula 2 podium with a third-place finish at the Albert Park, here on Saturday.


Also Read: India’s Jehan eyes double podium Down Under



Maini started from P3 on the grid on prime tyres and held on to his position for several laps while Arthur Leclerc was right behind him putting pressure on the softer tyres.


Leclerc got past Maini, but the Indian fought back and made a last second dive onto the inside and got back P3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK