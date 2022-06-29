Breaking News
Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Malaysia Open PV Sindhu defeats Chochuwong Saina Nehwal crashes out

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu defeats Chochuwong, Saina Nehwal crashes out

Updated on: 29 June,2022 02:46 PM IST  |  mumbai
ANI |

Top

PV Sindhu advanced further but ace shuttler Saina Nehwal exited early from the tournament

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu defeats Chochuwong, Saina Nehwal crashes out

India shuttler PV Sindhu. Pic/PTI


Star shuttler PV Sindhu produced a stunning win over Thailand's world no. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong to advance into the second round of the Malaysia Open tournament on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur. Playing on Court 2, Sindhu came through a tough test against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games. Seventh-seeded Sindhu dominated Chochuwong in both games 21-13, 21-17. The Indian got off to a great start in the first game and clinched the game with her swift moves.

The second game of the match saw Chochuwong fighting back but could not hold Sindhu's attacks longer and crashed out of the tournament.

Also Read: PV Sindhu catches up with ‘stylish star’ Allu Arjun




India's double pair B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, couldn't get past the world no. 21 pairing of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands. The Indian duo went down by 15-21, 21-19 17-21 after a 52-minute battle.


Meanwhile, it was a bad day for the 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who suffered a defeat against American Iris Wang 11-21, 17-21 in 37 minutes.

Earlier, India's HS Prannoy started off his Malaysia Open 2022 campaign with a win over the Malaysian Liew Daren in the first round. Playing in court 1, the Indian won his match by margin of 21-14, 17-21, 21-18. Prannoy got off a good start, winning the first game. His Malaysian counterpart bounced back to win the second game, but Prannoy won the closely contested last game by 21-18 to seal the match.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

saina nehwal pv sindhu badminton h s prannoy

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK