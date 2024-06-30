Malvika stuns Kristy to enter semi-finals

Malvika, 22, had defeated Kristy at the Hylo Open in 2022 when the Scot shuttler had retired in the second game due to an injury. The Indian had lost twice to Kristy in the past

India’s Malvika Bansod stunned Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour 10-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a thrilling match to advance to the women’s singles semi-finals of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Malvika, 22, had defeated Kristy at the Hylo Open in 2022 when the Scot shuttler had retired in the second game due to an injury. The Indian had lost twice to Kristy in the past.

In men’s singles, Priyanshu Rajawat couldn’t get past fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China, losing 21-15, 11-21, 18-21 in the quarter-final.

Second seed Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 17-21, 21-17, 19-21 to Japanese sixth seed Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato.

