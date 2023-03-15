Manika Batra loses women’s doubles and mixed doubles in Singapore

Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Japan’s world championships silver medallists duo of Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto in the mixed doubles quarter-finals to end their fine run in the tournament

Indian campaign ended at the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament after Manika Batra lost both her women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches with her respective partners here on Tuesday.

Manika-Sathiyan went down 2-3 (9-11 9-11 11-8 11-5 7-11) to their fourth-seeded opponents in a hard-fought last-eight stage match that lasted 52 minutes. The Indian duo were seeded sixth in the tournament.

