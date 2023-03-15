Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Manika Batra loses womens doubles and mixed doubles in Singapore

Manika Batra loses women’s doubles and mixed doubles in Singapore

Updated on: 15 March,2023 09:45 AM IST  |  Singapore
Agencies |

Top

Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Japan’s world championships silver medallists duo of Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto in the mixed doubles quarter-finals to end their fine run in the tournament

Manika Batra loses women’s doubles and mixed doubles in Singapore

Representative image. Pic/ istock


Indian campaign ended at the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament after Manika Batra lost both her women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches with her respective partners here on Tuesday.


Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Japan’s world championships silver medallists duo of Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto in the mixed doubles quarter-finals to end their fine run in the tournament.



Manika-Sathiyan went down 2-3 (9-11 9-11 11-8 11-5 7-11) to their fourth-seeded opponents in a hard-fought last-eight stage match that lasted 52 minutes. The Indian duo were seeded sixth in the tournament.


Also read: WTT Star Contender: Manika Batra stars with three wins, Sharath crashes out

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india sports news Table tennis Manika Batra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK