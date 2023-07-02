Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal out of WTT Zagreb Contender

Later in the day, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will take on the Korean duo of Jihee Jeon and Shin Yubin in the semifinals

Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost their respective pre-quarter-final matches as the country’s challenge in the singles events of the WTT Contender ended here on Saturday.

Batra and Sharath lost by identical 0-3 margins against their higher-ranked opponents. While Batra lost to World No. 11 Shin Yubin of Korea 11-13, 5-11, 14-16, Sharath was shown the door by World No. 16 Lin Shidong of China 6-11, 7-11, 5-11.

Later in the day, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will take on the Korean duo of Jihee Jeon and Shin Yubin in the semifinals.

