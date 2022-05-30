Breaking News
Manisha Ramadass wins twin golds

Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Dubai
India’s para badminton star Manisha Ramadass. Pic/IANS


Manisha Ramadass claimed two gold medals, while Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat also secured the yellow metal at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International here on Sunday.

In women’s SU5 category, Manisha defeated Japan’s Akiko Sugino 21-17, 21-11 and then combined with Mandeep Kaur to outwit Thailand’s Nipada Saensupa and Chanida Srinavakul 21-9, 21-13 in just 21 minutes.




Manasi Joshi also claimed gold in SL3, beating fellow Indian Mandeep Kaur 16-21, 24-22, 21-14 in 43 minutes. In men’s singles SL3, Bhagat, who won two gold medals at the recent Bahrain 2022 International, defeated compatriot Nitish Kumar 19-21, 21-17, 21-17 to emerge victories. 


“I am very happy to keep the winning momentum in singles, but unfortunately, we fell short in mixed doubles. This win will boost my preparation and training for Canada International,” Bhagat said. “Manisha is really a good emerging player in SU5 and I am sure we will deliver good results in future,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

