Sharapova, a former World No.1 won five Grand Slam titles during a career that spanned over a decade. Meanwhile, the Bryan twins won a record 16 major titles in men's doubles. They spent 438 weeks as the No. 1 doubles pair

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova has never been the type to look back on her accomplishments. Joining the International Tennis Hall of Fame has given her a chance to do just that.

“Wow, there was a lot of sacrifice. There was a lot of hard work, and boy was it worth it,” she said on Friday, a day before she was to be enshrined along with the dominating doubles brothers, Bob and Mike Bryan.

Sharapova, a former World No.1 won five Grand Slam titles during a career that spanned over a decade.

Meanwhile, the Bryan twins won a record 16 major titles in men’s doubles. They spent 438 weeks as the No. 1 doubles pair.

