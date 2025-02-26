Breaking News
Market King tipped for Rajpipla Trophy

Updated on: 26 February,2025 03:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The feature event has only four runners in the fray

Market King tipped for Rajpipla Trophy

Representation image (Pic: File Pic)

The Imtiaz Sait-trained Market King who has always raced against top class horses may resume his winning ways in the Rajpipla Trophy on Wednesday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack.The feature event has only four runners in the fray, and jockey Antony Raj who will ride Market King will have to watch out for Irish Gold who finished ahead of him when they met last on this track. However, there is a reason to ignore that verdict as Market King had a minor stumble when jumping out of the gates due to a mis-step.


First race at 5 pm.
Selections:


Radha Sigtia Trophy (Class II; 2000m)
Dash 1, Splendido 2, Regina Memorabilis 3.


Rajpipla Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Market King 1, Irish Gold 2.

Amazing Mauritius Cup (Class IV; 1600m)
Mighty Sparrow 1, Red Mist 2, Little Minister 3.

PA d'Avoine Trophy (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Mila 1, Demetrius 2, Walter 3.

Krasny Cup (Class III; 1400m)
Art Collector 1, Axlrod 2, Golden Glow 3.

Rajcoomar Gujadhur Memorial Trophy (Class V; 1000m)
Betsy 1, Luminosity 2, Purple Martini 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Dash (1-3)
Upsets: Attained (4-1) & Fidato (6-9)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

