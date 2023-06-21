Breaking News
Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova now cancer-free

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Top

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova reveals overcoming deadly disease; doctors, nurses appreciated

Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova now cancer-free

Martina Navratilova at the Italian Open in Rome last month. Pic/Getty Images

Martina Navratilova has revealed that she is clear of cancer. The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news on Monday on social media platform Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.


“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc. what a relief,” she wrote.


Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment the very same month. Navratilova had been diagnosed with a non-invasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had even undergone a lumpectomy in that context.


The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy revealed an early stage of throat cancer. But Navratilova felt well enough to return to her TV work with the Tennis Channel by the Miami Open in March. 

