Marvellous Mirra storms into fourth round

Mirra Andreeva during her match against Anastasia Potapova yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Mirra Andreeva’s fairytale season continued on Sunday when the 16-year-old Russian reached the Wimbledon fourth round. Andreeva, who came through the qualifying tournament, defeated 22nd-seeded compatriot Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5.

“Even if I wanted to show my emotions, I couldn’t because I was out of breath on every point,” said Andreeva.

The teenager had to battle hard in the second set, coming back from 1-4 down before squandering seven break points in the ninth game. But she held her nerve to break Potapova in the 11th game before securing victory when her opponent buried an overhead into the net.

It was Potapova’s 45th and final unforced error. “It was an amazing battle,” said Andreeva. “She played really well. I was 4-1 down in the second set and I didn’t feel great.”

She will rise in the rankings from 102 to the top 65 at least after Wimbledon. However, she has loftier ambitions and is targeting the seeded players’ dressing room at Wimbledon in 2024.

