Mayor Sanas Independent Million up for grabs in Pune

The Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million Powered by SRS Group is the feature event of today’s Independence day card at the Pune racetrack

The Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million Powered by SRS Group is the feature event of today’s Independence day card at the Pune racetrack. Known rightly as the graveyard of favourites over the years, the 75th Independence day is unlikely to prove an exception. I expect the winner to emerge from the quintet of Kamaria, Souza, Gangster, Leto and Zarak, and maybe with little luck, the first-named could land the spoils.

First race at 1:30 pm.



Selections:

Saint Emilion Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Doc Martin 1, Mad Love 2, Commandment 3.

Royal Barbers Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Montgomery 1, Starry Spirit 2, Champagne Smile 3.

UK Racing on play.rwitc.com Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Alastair 1, Regal Command 2, Flaming Lamborgini 3.

Enlightenment Plate (Class II; 1400m)

Petronia 1, In Contention 2, Pride's Angel 3.

Royal Barbers Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Sweet Emotion 1, Golden Lioness 2, House Of Lords 3.

Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million powered by SRS Group (For 4y&o, class IV; 2000m)

Kamilah 1, Souza 2, Leto 3.

Janardhan Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)

Esperanza 1, Enlightened 2, Magileto 3.

True Elegance Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Cognosco 1, Perfect Man 2, Red Dust 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Alpha Gene (1-11) & Zarak (6-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races