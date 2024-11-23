Breaking News
McGregor must pay USD 257K to woman who says he raped her

Updated on: 24 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

Nikita Hand said the December 9, 2018, assault after a night of partying left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder

Conor McGregor

A woman who claimed mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 Euros (USD 257,000) on Friday by a civil court jury in Ireland.


Also Read: Jake Paul believes he is title-ready, but Mike Tyson might be done in the ring at 58


Nikita Hand said the December 9, 2018, assault after a night of partying left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.


McGregor testified that he never forced the woman to do anything against her will and said she fabricated the allegations after the two had consensual sex.

