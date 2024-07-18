Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McIlroy aims to end decade long drought

McIlroy aims to end decade-long drought

Updated on: 18 July,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Troon (UK)
AFP

McIlroy has avoided the spotlight since, returning to play for the first time at last week’s Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth

McIlroy aims to end decade-long drought

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy aims to end decade-long drought
Rory McIlroy is aiming to bounce back from his heartbreak at the US Open, while World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to round off a stunning season when the British Open begins in Troon on Thursday. 


The final major of the year gives McIlroy the chance to quickly forget blowing two short putts at Pinehurst last month which cost him the chance to end a decade-long major drought as Bryson DeChambeau won by one shot. 


McIlroy has avoided the spotlight since, returning to play for the first time at last week’s Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth. 

The World No. 2 has finished in the Top-10 in five of the last seven British Opens, part of his 21 Top-10 finishes since last winning a major. 

