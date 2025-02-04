Breaking News
McIlroy captures PGA Pebble Beach title

McIlroy captures PGA Pebble Beach title

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  San Francisco
AFP |

Rory McIlroy with the winner’s trophy in Pebble Beach, California, on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Rory McIlroy delivered an overwhelming back-nine performance on Sunday for a two-stroke victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am to capture his 27th career US PGA Tour title.


The 35-year-old four-time major winner from Northern Ireland made three birdies and an eagle after the turn to fire a six-under par 66 and finish on 21-under 267 at the famed oceanside course. 


“Some people would argue that the golf courses I’ve won on are not up to a Pebble Beach or an Augusta or whatever, but to win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool,” McIlroy said. 


Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, birdied 18 to shoot 68 and grab second on 269 but missed out on a fourth career PGA title.

