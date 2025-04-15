“This is my 17th time here. I was wondering if it would ever be my time. I’m thrilled to call myself a Masters champion,” McIlroy said

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article McIlroy completes career Grand Slam x 00:00

Rory McIlroy completed golf’s career Grand Slam with a tearful Masters victory on Sunday, sinking a tense four-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden death Playoff to defeat Justin Rose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ducati’s Marquez wins Qatar GP

“This is my 17th time here. I was wondering if it would ever be my time. I’m thrilled to call myself a Masters champion,” McIlroy said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever