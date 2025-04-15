Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McIlroy completes career Grand Slam

McIlroy completes career Grand Slam

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Augusta (US)
AFP |

Top

“This is my 17th time here. I was wondering if it would ever be my time. I’m thrilled to call myself a Masters champion,” McIlroy said

McIlroy completes career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
McIlroy completes career Grand Slam
x
00:00

Rory McIlroy completed golf’s career Grand Slam with a tearful Masters victory on Sunday, sinking a tense four-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden death Playoff to defeat Justin Rose.  


Also Read: Ducati’s Marquez wins Qatar GP


“This is my 17th time here. I was wondering if it would ever be my time. I’m thrilled to call myself a Masters champion,” McIlroy said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

golf International Sports News sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK