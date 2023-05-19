Medvedev in Rome semis; Swiatek retires in quarters

The match was delicately poised at one set apiece and 2-2 in the decider when the two-time defending champion felt unable to continue

Daniil Medvedev during the quarter-final yesterday. Pic/AFP; (right) Iga Swiatek

Daniil Medvedev continued his Italian Open clay breakthrough on Thursday as the third seed reached the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann.

The 2021 US Open champion freely admits he’s never been comfortable on the dirt, but has shattered that stereotype with his steady progress at the Foro Italico, reaching his seventh semi-final of the season. He dominated No. 101 German qualifier Hanfmann after settling in following breaks of serve in the opening three games in their quarter-final.

Meanwhile, French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she will know in the coming days how serious her thigh injury is and whether she can defend her title at Roland Garros which gets underway on Sunday week. The World No. 1 retired from Wednesday’s Italian Open quarter-final with Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

“We’re checking it [the injury],” tweeted the Polish star, who also won the French Open in 2020.

