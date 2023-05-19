Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Medvedev in Rome semis Swiatek retires in quarters

Medvedev in Rome semis; Swiatek retires in quarters

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

The match was delicately poised at one set apiece and 2-2 in the decider when the two-time defending champion felt unable to continue

Medvedev in Rome semis; Swiatek retires in quarters

Daniil Medvedev during the quarter-final yesterday. Pic/AFP; (right) Iga Swiatek

Listen to this article
Medvedev in Rome semis; Swiatek retires in quarters
x
00:00

Daniil Medvedev continued his Italian Open clay breakthrough on Thursday as the third seed reached the semi-finals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann. 


The 2021 US Open champion freely admits he’s never been comfortable on the dirt, but has shattered that stereotype with his steady progress at the Foro Italico, reaching his seventh semi-final of the season. He dominated No. 101 German qualifier Hanfmann after settling in following breaks of serve in the opening three games in their quarter-final.



Meanwhile, French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she will know in the coming days how serious her thigh injury is and whether she can defend her title at Roland Garros which gets underway on Sunday week. The World No. 1 retired from Wednesday’s Italian Open quarter-final with Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.  


The match was delicately poised at one set apiece and 2-2 in the decider when the two-time defending champion felt unable to continue. 

“We’re checking it [the injury],” tweeted the Polish star, who also won the French Open in 2020.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Iga Swiatek tennis news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK