Medvedev, Tsitsipas storm into semis

Daniil Medvedev celebrates his win over Yannick Hanfmann on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Third seed Daniil Medvedev and 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas powered into the Italian Open semi-finals on Thursday with comfortable straight-set wins.

Medvedev continued his clay breakthrough as he reached the final four with 6-2, 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann. Greek Tsitsipas subdued Croatian Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4 on a day when the French Open field was blown wide open by the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

The iconic 14-time champion, 36, cast a huge shadow over his future in the game, confessing that he did not know when he would be fit from a hip injury which has kept him off court since January. Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, has made big improvements in his clay game here after freely admitting he’s never been comfortable on the dirt.

