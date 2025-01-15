Daniil loses temper while trailing in third set, hammers net camera with his racquet, before rallying to beat Kasidit Samrej in five-setter

Daniil Medvedev damages his racquet after smashing it against a net camera yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Medvedev’s mindless Melbourne meltdown! x 00:00

Daniil Medvedev faces a hefty fine after mangling his racquet and a net camera in an epic temper tantrum before battling through a five-set roller coaster to start his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday.

The feisty Russian, a three-time finalist in Melbourne, lost his cool in the third set before rallying to beat 418th-ranked Kasidit Samrej 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Fifth seed Medvedev was 3-5 behind and on the brink of going two sets to one down against the Thai player when he exploded, slamming his racquet into the net camera repeatedly until they both became a broken mess.

Daniil Medvedev

Ball kids had to sweep up the debris when he lost the game and set, while the match was postponed briefly as officials ran repairs on the net. Medvedev is facing a big penalty.

“Honestly, I hope not too big. The fine is usually for breaking the racquet, and the camera is going to cost some, but I don’t think GoPro is that expensive,” he said.

“When I did it, I didn’t want to smash the racquet in pieces. When I saw the racquet, I was, like, okay, time to take a new one I guess.”

Medvedev was playing his first match since the ATP Finals in November after arriving in Australia late to be at home for the birth of his second child.

He pledged before the tournament to be a “disruptor” against the big names this season, but his stuttering start against a player with no pedigree showed he has his work cut out. “It was kind of a top level [performance] from him, serving good, one break each set, just what you need to do to win matches,” Medvedev said.

“Two sets to one down is not an easy feeling. I was, like: I don’t want to be on the flight tomorrow.

“I’m happy that I managed to stay tough. I think, in my opinion, I didn’t play a bad level, I played quite well and will for sure try to play better throughout the tournament.”

The former World No.1 broke his opponent’s opening service game and was never troubled in the first set, racing through it in 30 minutes.

But the Thai player, who qualified for his Grand Slam debut by winning the Asia-Pacific wildcard playoff event, refused to go away.

He stunned the Russian by breaking him at 5-4 to take the second and was well on top in the third before the Medvedev meltdown.

But Medvedev used his experience to reassert control and win the game as Samrej began flagging.

