Men's hockey: India face Thailand in Jr Asia Cup

Men’s hockey: India face Thailand in Jr Asia Cup

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Muscat (Oman)
PTI |

India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand

PR Sreejesh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
A confident India, coached by PR Sreejesh, will start as firm favourites when they take on Thailand in their opening match of the Junior Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Wednesday.


India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.


