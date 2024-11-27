India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand

PR Sreejesh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Men’s hockey: India face Thailand in Jr Asia Cup x 00:00

A confident India, coached by PR Sreejesh, will start as firm favourites when they take on Thailand in their opening match of the Junior Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever