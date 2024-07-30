Breaking News
Men’s team challenge in archery ends in QF

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

India’s success hinged a lot on whether Tarundeep could show the way and young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were ready to rise up to the challenge. But nothing of that sort happened

India's Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, India's Tarundeep Rai and India's Dhiraj Bommadevara compete in the archery men's Team quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris. Pic/AFP

The Indian men’s archery team, comprising the likes of stalwart Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, came up short against a fired up young Turkish team to be knocked out 2-6 in the quarter-finals here on Monday.


India’s success hinged a lot on whether Tarundeep could show the way and young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were ready to rise up to the challenge. But nothing of that sort happened. The final scoreline read 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


