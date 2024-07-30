Men’s team challenge in archery ends in QF

India’s success hinged a lot on whether Tarundeep could show the way and young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were ready to rise up to the challenge. But nothing of that sort happened

India's Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, India's Tarundeep Rai and India's Dhiraj Bommadevara compete in the archery men's Team quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris. Pic/AFP

The Indian men’s archery team, comprising the likes of stalwart Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, came up short against a fired up young Turkish team to be knocked out 2-6 in the quarter-finals here on Monday.

India’s success hinged a lot on whether Tarundeep could show the way and young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were ready to rise up to the challenge. But nothing of that sort happened. The final scoreline read 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58.

