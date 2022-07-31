Midfielder Navjot heads home after testing COVID positive

Navjot will need to recover before she boards the flight, but the weakness will mean she would not have been able to play, as per team sources

Navjot Kaur

The Indian women’s hockey team looking to find a place on the podium for the first time since 2006 were dealt a blow as their experienced midfielder Navjot Kaur tested positive and worse, she will fly back immediately. She had been placed in isolation, according to team officials, but when it seemed there was no chance of recovering in time to play any matches, arrangements were made to fly her back as soon as possible.

Navjot will need to recover before she boards the flight, but the weakness will mean she would not have been able to play, as per team sources.

Sonika will replace her in the squad, which opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana on Friday.

According to officials, the CT value was not high and doctors said it was not going to be infectious. She has been cleared to fly.

Navjot was a member of the team that won a silver medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta and she was also part of the team that won bronze in Incheon

in 2014.

Interestingly, Navjot was among the seven women’s team players, including the then-skipper Rani Rampal (now not in the team), who had tested positive before the Tokyo Olympics.

Navjot had then recovered in time to make the team and the Olympic Games.

