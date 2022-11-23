×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mirabai to lead Indian campaign injured Jeremy to miss World Cships

Mirabai to lead Indian campaign, injured Jeremy to miss World C’ships

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Jeremy, India’s maiden Youth Olympic champion, had injured himself during his gold-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in July

Mirabai to lead Indian campaign, injured Jeremy to miss World C’ships

Mirabai Chanu. File pic


Jeremy Lalrinnunga will miss the 2022 weightlifting World Championships as India will field a four-member squad spearheaded by Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu at the marquee event next month.


Jeremy, India’s maiden Youth Olympic champion, had injured himself during his gold-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in July.



Also Read: Chris Hemsworth says CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu is worthy of Thor's hammer


“Jeremy is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the Commonwealth Games, so he will not play in these world championships,” India head coach Vijay Sharma said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Commonwealth Games sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK