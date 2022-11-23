Mirabai to lead Indian campaign, injured Jeremy to miss World C’ships

Jeremy, India’s maiden Youth Olympic champion, had injured himself during his gold-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in July

Mirabai Chanu. File pic

Jeremy Lalrinnunga will miss the 2022 weightlifting World Championships as India will field a four-member squad spearheaded by Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu at the marquee event next month.

Jeremy, India’s maiden Youth Olympic champion, had injured himself during his gold-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in July.

“Jeremy is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the Commonwealth Games, so he will not play in these world championships,” India head coach Vijay Sharma said.

