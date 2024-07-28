Miss American Pie tipped for JE Hughes Trophy

The last-named, trained by MK Jadhav and to be ridden by NS Parmar, is tipped to win

The JE Hughes Trophy, feature event on Sunday's card, has attracted a dozen runners. Three of them--El Greco, Bubbly Boy and Miss American Pie--are expected to be concerned at the busy end of the Class II race to be run over the trip of six furlongs. The last-named, trained by MK Jadhav and to be ridden by NS Parmar, is tipped to win.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Beyond Expectation Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)

Mojo 1, Mirae 2, Prince Igor 3.

Orange Flame Plate (Class IV; 1800m)

Golden Thunder 1, Seeking Alpha 2, Golden Legend 3.

Ismail Khan Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Sorrento Secret 1, Tyrone Black 2, Yuletide 3.

Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Storm Cloud 1, Flashman 2, Timeless Vision 3.

JE Hughes Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

Miss American Pie 1, El Greco 2, Bubbly Boy 3.

Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Cache 1, Dancing Star 2, Windborne 3.

Janardhan Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Field Of Dreams 1, In Thy Light 2, Fontana 3.

Atomic Prince Plate (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)

Majestic Warrior 1, Galloping Ahead 2, Attained 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Black Thunder (3-3), Christophany (7-11) & India Strong (8-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races