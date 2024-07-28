Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Miss American Pie tipped for JE Hughes Trophy

Updated on: 28 July,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The last-named, trained by MK Jadhav and to be ridden by NS Parmar, is tipped to win

The JE Hughes Trophy, feature event on Sunday's card, has attracted a dozen runners. Three of them--El Greco, Bubbly Boy and Miss American Pie--are expected to be concerned at the busy end of the Class II race to be run over the trip of six furlongs. The last-named, trained by MK Jadhav and to be ridden by NS Parmar, is tipped to win.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:



Beyond Expectation Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Mojo 1, Mirae 2, Prince Igor 3.


Also Read: Women's Asia Cup 2024, IND W vs SL W: Team India eye eighth title

Orange Flame Plate (Class IV; 1800m)
Golden Thunder 1, Seeking Alpha 2, Golden Legend 3.

Ismail Khan Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Sorrento Secret 1, Tyrone Black 2, Yuletide 3.

Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Storm Cloud 1, Flashman 2, Timeless Vision 3.

JE Hughes Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Miss American Pie 1, El Greco 2, Bubbly Boy 3.

Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Cache 1, Dancing Star 2, Windborne 3.

Janardhan Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Field Of Dreams 1, In Thy Light 2, Fontana 3.

Atomic Prince Plate (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Majestic Warrior 1, Galloping Ahead 2, Attained 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Black Thunder (3-3), Christophany (7-11) & India Strong (8-10)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races

