Miss American Pie tipped for JE Hughes Trophy

The JE Hughes Trophy, feature event on Sunday's card, has attracted a dozen runners. Three of them--El Greco, Bubbly Boy and Miss American Pie--are expected to be concerned at the busy end of the Class II race to be run over the trip of six furlongs. The last-named, trained by MK Jadhav and to be ridden by NS Parmar, is tipped to win.
First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:
Beyond Expectation Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Mojo 1, Mirae 2, Prince Igor 3.
Orange Flame Plate (Class IV; 1800m)
Golden Thunder 1, Seeking Alpha 2, Golden Legend 3.
Ismail Khan Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Sorrento Secret 1, Tyrone Black 2, Yuletide 3.
Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Storm Cloud 1, Flashman 2, Timeless Vision 3.
JE Hughes Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Miss American Pie 1, El Greco 2, Bubbly Boy 3.
Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Cache 1, Dancing Star 2, Windborne 3.
Janardhan Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Field Of Dreams 1, In Thy Light 2, Fontana 3.
Atomic Prince Plate (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Majestic Warrior 1, Galloping Ahead 2, Attained 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Black Thunder (3-3), Christophany (7-11) & India Strong (8-10)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races