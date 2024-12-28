Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > MSSA Hon Jt Secretary Monteiro 64 no more

MSSA Hon Jt Secretary Monteiro, 64, no more

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

A dedicated sports mentor, Joseph touched countless lives of St Anne’s High School & Jr College (Orlem). He is survived by his loving family (Evelyn, Everaldo and Joel)

MSSA Hon Jt Secretary Monteiro, 64, no more

Mr Joseph Monteiro

Listen to this article
MSSA Hon Jt Secretary Monteiro, 64, no more
x
00:00

Mumbai Schools Sports Association Honorary Joint Secretary Mr Joseph Monteiro, 64, passed away on December 27.


A dedicated sports mentor, Joseph touched countless lives of St Anne’s High School & Jr College (Orlem). He is survived by his loving family (Evelyn, Everaldo 
and Joel). 


He served Central Railways for more than 35 years and retired in 2020. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK