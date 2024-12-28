MSSA Hon Jt Secretary Monteiro, 64, no more

A dedicated sports mentor, Joseph touched countless lives of St Anne’s High School & Jr College (Orlem). He is survived by his loving family (Evelyn, Everaldo and Joel)

Mr Joseph Monteiro

Mumbai Schools Sports Association Honorary Joint Secretary Mr Joseph Monteiro, 64, passed away on December 27.

He served Central Railways for more than 35 years and retired in 2020.