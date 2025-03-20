Breaking News
Multiverse may stun rivals in mid-day Trophy

Updated on: 20 March,2025 01:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Excitement beckons in Thursday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi

Listen to this article
The mid-day Trophy, for class III horses going over the trip of ten furlongs, could turn out to be the trickiest race of Thursday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi. There are only six horses in the fray, but they have taken turns to finish ahead and behind one another on more than one occasion, and the market is likely to favour Gordon (sole 4y old), Kimiko (bidding for a hat-trick now) and Endurance (a game trier). However, Eaton Square (improving with every run) and Multiverse (best on the inherent class factor) are no mean horses, and may try to figure in the finish for the mid-day Trophy. The last-named, Multiverse trained by Adhirajshingh and to be ridden by Nirmal Jodha, may post a shock victory at lucrative odds.


First race at 4.30 pm.
Selections:


Racingpulse.in Trophy (Class V; 2000m)
Alpha Gene 1, Baleno 2, Leo The Lion 3.


Free Press Journal Trophy (3y, Maidens; 1200m)
Charlie Brown 1, Eastern Monarch 2, Allez L'Etoile 3.

mid-day Trophy (III; 2000m)
Multiverse 1, Endurance 2, Eaton Square 3.

Times Of India Trophy (3y, Maidens; 1200m)
Kavya 1, Noorie 2, Algonquin 3.

Indiarace.com Trophy (Class V; 1000m)
Ekla Cholo 1, Collateral 2, Untitled 3.

Hindu Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Azrinaz 1, Credence 2, Timeless Vision 3.

Race Mirror Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Chardikala 1, Empower 2, Hagibis 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Kavya (4-8)
Upsets: Skandha (2-5), Hilma Klint (5-3) & Believe (7-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

