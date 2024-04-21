The 33-year-old Struff won in straight sets, beating Fritz 7-5, 6-3 in the rain in the Bavarian capital

Jan-Lennard Struff (Pic: AFP)

German fourth seed Jan-Lennard Struff broke through for his debut ATP singles title in his 218th tournament on Sunday, beating American third seed Taylor Fritz in the Munich final.

The 33-year-old Struff won in straight sets, beating Fritz 7-5, 6-3 in the rain in the Bavarian capital. Fritz, ranked 15th in the world, 13 places higher than the German, already had seven titles to his name before Sunday's Munich final.

The local favourite, left to fly the German flag after first seed Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the quarter finals by Chilean Cristian Garin, won in 79 minutes on the Munich clay. "It's unbelievable, I've been waiting for this for so long," the breathless Struff said a few moments after his triumph.

"I've been here for so long, now I've finally done it." Struff played his first ATP tour match 11 years ago and has won four doubles titles, but had never lifted a singles crown. In addition to a cash prize, winners of the BMW-sponsored tournament take home a car worth around 100,000 euros ($107,000) and a pair of traditional Bavarian lederhosen.

The rain would not let up during the final, with spectators including German World Cup winner Thomas Mueller watching huddled under umbrellas. The fourth seed qualified for Sunday's final by beating second seed Holger Rune -- the winner of the past two Munich tournaments -- in just 45 minutes.

Earlier on Saturday, Fritz beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the final of the ATP event.

Fritz was ending the run of 2019 champion Garin, who had defeated local favourite and number one seed Alexander Zverev on Friday. The world number 15 broke the Chilean once in each set to make it through to his second final of the season after winning the Delray Beach Open in February.

(With AFP inputs)