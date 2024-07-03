Breaking News
Murray to play mixed doubles with Raducanu

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The pair were on Wednesday granted a wild card just a day after Murray, 37, pulled out of the singles due to his failure to regain full fitness following a back operation

Andy Murray. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon in an eye-catching all-British mixed doubles pairing. 


The pair were on Wednesday granted a wild card just a day after Murray, 37, pulled out of the singles due to his failure to regain full fitness following a back operation. The two-time Wimbledon champion will also play men’s doubles with his brother Jamie.


