Murray to play mixed doubles with Raducanu

The pair were on Wednesday granted a wild card just a day after Murray, 37, pulled out of the singles due to his failure to regain full fitness following a back operation

Andy Murray. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon in an eye-catching all-British mixed doubles pairing.

The pair were on Wednesday granted a wild card just a day after Murray, 37, pulled out of the singles due to his failure to regain full fitness following a back operation. The two-time Wimbledon champion will also play men’s doubles with his brother Jamie.

